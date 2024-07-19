IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 candidates radiate in evening gown segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which glamorous look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2024 dazzled audiences on stage as they donned their most glamorous evening gowns during the pageant’s coronation night on Friday, July 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Each candidate wore gowns by their chosen designers. Baguio City’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez won Best in Evening Gown.

See the candidates in their evening gowns here:

All screenshots are from Cignal.

Dia Mate, Cavite

Sophia Bianca Santos, Pampanga

Jerica Jewel Reyes, Central Visayas

Dolly Cruz, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

Krishnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio City

Marianel Tan, Bacolod City

Angel Gutierrez, Concepcion, Tarlac

Christine Chagas, Quezon City

Gabrielle Lantzer, Manila

Patricia Bianca Tapia, Batangas

Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, Cebu

Andrea Endicio, Quezon Province

Raine Africa, Marikina City

Arrieana Zobelle Beron, Iloilo City

Princess Kazel Oseo, Zambales

Clytemestra Juan, Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Riana Pangindian, Kapitolyo, Pasig City

Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province

Nikki Buenafe, Pangasinan

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, Bicol Region

– Rappler.com