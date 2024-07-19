IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 candidates radiate in evening gown segment

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2024 dazzled audiences on stage as they donned their most glamorous evening gowns during the pageant’s coronation night on Friday, July 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.
Each candidate wore gowns by their chosen designers. Baguio City’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez won Best in Evening Gown.
Dia Mate, Cavite
Sophia Bianca Santos, Pampanga
Jerica Jewel Reyes, Central Visayas
Dolly Cruz, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
Krishnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio City
Marianel Tan, Bacolod City
Angel Gutierrez, Concepcion, Tarlac
Christine Chagas, Quezon City
Gabrielle Lantzer, Manila
Patricia Bianca Tapia, Batangas
Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, Cebu
Andrea Endicio, Quezon Province
Raine Africa, Marikina City
Arrieana Zobelle Beron, Iloilo City
Princess Kazel Oseo, Zambales
Clytemestra Juan, Dasmariñas City, Cavite
Riana Pangindian, Kapitolyo, Pasig City
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province
Nikki Buenafe, Pangasinan
Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, Bicol Region
