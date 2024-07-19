IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 swimsuit segment

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2024 showed off their curves and toned physiques during the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Friday, July 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
The candidates strutted down the runway in Bench swimsuits. Baguio City’s Krishnah Gravidez was named Best in Swimsuit.
See the candidates in their swimwear here:
Dia Mate, Cavite
Sophia Santos, Pampanga
Jerica Jewel Reyes, Central Visayas
Dolly Cruz, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon
Krishnah Gravidez, Baguio City
Marianel Tan, Bacolod City
Angel Gutierrez, Concepcion, Tarlac
Christine Chagas, Quezon City
Gabrielle Lantzer, Manila
Patricia Bianca Tapia, Batangas
Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, Cebu
Andrea Endicio, Quezon Province
Raine Africa, Marikina City
Arrieana Zobelle Beron, Iloilo City
Princess Kazel Oseo, Zambales
Clytemestra Juan, Dasmariñas, Cavite
Riana Agatha Pangindian, Kapitolyo, Pasig City
Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province
Nikki Buenafe, Pangasinan
Jeanne Bilasano, Bicol Region
– Rappler.com
