IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2024 swimsuit segment

Baguio City's Krishnah Gravidez is named Best in Swimsuit

MANILA, Philippines – The Top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2024 showed off their curves and toned physiques during the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Friday, July 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The candidates strutted down the runway in Bench swimsuits. Baguio City’s Krishnah Gravidez was named Best in Swimsuit.

Dia Mate, Cavite

Sophia Santos, Pampanga

Jerica Jewel Reyes, Central Visayas

Dolly Cruz, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon

Krishnah Gravidez, Baguio City

Marianel Tan, Bacolod City

Angel Gutierrez, Concepcion, Tarlac

Christine Chagas, Quezon City

Gabrielle Lantzer, Manila

Patricia Bianca Tapia, Batangas

Sofi Maxim Margareta Grenmo, Cebu

Andrea Endicio, Quezon Province

Raine Africa, Marikina City

Arrieana Zobelle Beron, Iloilo City

Princess Kazel Oseo, Zambales

Clytemestra Juan, Dasmariñas, Cavite

Riana Agatha Pangindian, Kapitolyo, Pasig City

Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province

Nikki Buenafe, Pangasinan

Jeanne Bilasano, Bicol Region

