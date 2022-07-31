IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of coronation night, Binibining Pilipinas released the latest glam shots of the candidates for the 2022 pageant.

Donning intricate ensembles, the 40 beauty queens posed around Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon. The photos were taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes.

Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal

Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur

Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig

Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu

Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City

Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao del Sur

Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro

Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal

Bb. 9 Natasha Elemma Jung, Marabut, Western Samar

Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani

Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabilaran, Misamis, Oriental

Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat

Bb. 13 Patricia Navea Tan, Masbate City

Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan

Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan

Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City

Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City

Bb. 18 Ma. Isabelle David, Mexico, Pampanga

Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province

Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales

Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City, Batangas

Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental

Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu

Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City

Bb. 25 Annalena Lakrini, Bataan

Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga

Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwen, Floridablanca, Pampanga

Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borangan, Eastern Samar

Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City

Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay

Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna

Bb. 32 Anna Carres de Mesa, Batangas

Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Cavite

Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales

Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija

Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay, Negros Oriental

Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes

Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union

Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac, Province

Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna

The release of the candidates’ glam shots is the latest activity from the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant, following the Grand Parade of Beauties. Other pre-pageant activities include participating in Grand Santacruzan, and the national costume fashion show, and posing for swimsuit photos.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and Samantha Bernardo will host.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com