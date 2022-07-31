IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of coronation night, Binibining Pilipinas released the latest glam shots of the candidates for the 2022 pageant.
Donning intricate ensembles, the 40 beauty queens posed around Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon. The photos were taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes.
Bb. 1 Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Cainta, Rizal
Bb. 2 Krizzia Lynn Moreno, Camarines Sur
Bb. 3 Diana Joy Pinto, Taguig
Bb. 4 Jane Darren Genobisa, Carcar City, Cebu
Bb. 5 Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Iloilo City
Bb. 6 Elda Louise Aznar, Davao del Sur
Bb. 7 Graciella Sheine Lehmann, Oriental Mindoro
Bb. 8 Herlene Nicole Budol, Angono, Rizal
Bb. 9 Natasha Elemma Jung, Marabut, Western Samar
Bb. 10 Fatima Kate Bisan, Sarangani
Bb. 11 Esel Mae Pabilaran, Misamis, Oriental
Bb. 12 Leslie Avila, Sultan Kudarat
Bb. 13 Patricia Navea Tan, Masbate City
Bb. 14 Joanna Day, Bulacan
Bb. 15 Nyca Mae Bernardo, Guiguinto, Bulacan
Bb. 16 Jeriza Uy, Davao City
Bb. 17 Chelsea Fernandez, Tacloban City
Bb. 18 Ma. Isabelle David, Mexico, Pampanga
Bb. 19 Ira Patricia Malaluan, Quezon Province
Bb. 20 Joanna Marie Rabe, Iba, Zambales
Bb. 21 Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza, Lipa City, Batangas
Bb. 22 Joanna Ricci Alajar, Davao Oriental
Bb. 23 Nicole Borromeo, Cebu
Bb. 24 Patricia Samantha Go, Quezon City
Bb. 25 Annalena Lakrini, Bataan
Bb. 26 Cyrille Payumo, Porac, Pampanga
Bb. 27 Jessica Rose McEwen, Floridablanca, Pampanga
Bb. 28 Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Borangan, Eastern Samar
Bb. 29 Mariella Esguerra, Marikina City
Bb. 30 Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan, Albay
Bb. 31 Yllana Marie Aduana, Laguna
Bb. 32 Anna Carres de Mesa, Batangas
Bb. 33 Mary Justinne Punsalang, Cavite
Bb. 34 Christine Juliane Opiaza, Zambales
Bb. 35 Diana Mackey, Nueva Ecija
Bb. 36 Jannine Navarro, Tanjay, Negros Oriental
Bb. 37 Eiffel Janell Rosalita, Catanduanes
Bb. 38 Ethel Abellanosa, La Union
Bb. 39 Jasmine Omay, Tarlac, Province
Bb. 40 Roberta Angela Tamondong, San Pablo, Laguna
The release of the candidates’ glam shots is the latest activity from the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant, following the Grand Parade of Beauties. Other pre-pageant activities include participating in Grand Santacruzan, and the national costume fashion show, and posing for swimsuit photos.
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night will be held on Sunday, July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Beauty queens Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and Samantha Bernardo will host.
The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.