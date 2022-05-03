IN PHOTOS: Official portraits of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) unveiled on Monday, May 2, the official portraits of the Top 40 of the 2022 pageant.
The photos, taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Suan Reyes, show the ladies and their official candidate numbers.
BPCI released the initial list of the Top 40 candidates on April 22, but on April 27, the organization announced that three earlier announced candidates have withdrawn from the competition. Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Ma. Isabela David, and Joanna Marie Rabe.
The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.
The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities.
Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:
Bb. 1, Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel
Bb. 2, Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno
Bb. 3, Diana Pinto
Bb. 4, Jane Darren Genobisa
Bb. 5, Karen Laurrie Mendoza
Bb. 6, Elda Louise Aznar
Bb. 7, Graciella Sheine Lehmann
Bb. 8, Nicole Budol
Bb. 9, Natasha Ellema Jung
Bb. 10, Fatima Kate Bisan
Bb. 11, Esel Mae P. Pabilaran
Bb. 12, Leslie B. Avila
Bb. 13, Patricia Ann Tan
Bb. 14, Joanna Day
Bb. 15, Nyca Mae O. Bernardo
Bb. 16, Jeriza B. Uy
Bb. 17, Chelsea Fernandez
Bb. 18, Ma. Isabela David
Bb. 19, Ira Patricia Malalauan
Bb. 20, Joanna Marie Rabe
Bb. 21, Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza
Bb. 22, Joanna Ricci Alajar
Bb. 23, Nicole Borromeo
Bb. 24, Patria Samantha Go
Bb. 25, Annalena Lakrini
Bb. 26, Cyrille D. Payumo
Bb. 27, Jessica Rose McEwan
Bb. 28, Gabrielle Basiano
Bb. 29, Mariella V. Esguerra
Bb. 30, Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan
Bb. 31, Yllana Marie S. Aduana
Bb. 32, Anna Carres De Mesa
Bb. 33, Mary Justinne Punsalang
Bb. 34, Christine Juliane Opiaza
Bb. Pilipinas 35, Diana Mackey
Bb. 36, Jannine Navarro
Bb. 37, Eiffel Janell Rosalita
Bb. 38, Ethel Abellanosa
Bb. 39, Jasmine Omay
Bb. 40, Roberta Angela Tamondong
Two Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens became international titleholders – Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe. Meanwhile, Masbate’s Hannah Arnold, who was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, is expected to compete later this year after the 2021 edition of Miss International was postponed. – Rappler.com