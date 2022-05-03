IN PHOTOS: Official portraits of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) unveiled on Monday, May 2, the official portraits of the Top 40 of the 2022 pageant.

The photos, taken by Raymond Saldaña and Owen Suan Reyes, show the ladies and their official candidate numbers.

BPCI released the initial list of the Top 40 candidates on April 22, but on April 27, the organization announced that three earlier announced candidates have withdrawn from the competition. Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Ma. Isabela David, and Joanna Marie Rabe.

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.

The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities.

Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:

Bb. 1, Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel

Bb. 2, Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno

Bb. 3, Diana Pinto

Bb. 4, Jane Darren Genobisa

Bb. 5, Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Bb. 6, Elda Louise Aznar

Bb. 7, Graciella Sheine Lehmann

Bb. 8, Nicole Budol

Bb. 9, Natasha Ellema Jung

Bb. 10, Fatima Kate Bisan

Bb. 11, Esel Mae P. Pabilaran

Bb. 12, Leslie B. Avila

Bb. 13, Patricia Ann Tan

Bb. 14, Joanna Day

Bb. 15, Nyca Mae O. Bernardo

Bb. 16, Jeriza B. Uy

Bb. 17, Chelsea Fernandez

Bb. 18, Ma. Isabela David

Bb. 19, Ira Patricia Malalauan

Bb. 20, Joanna Marie Rabe

Bb. 21, Gracia Elizabetta Mendoza

Bb. 22, Joanna Ricci Alajar

Bb. 23, Nicole Borromeo

Bb. 24, Patria Samantha Go

Bb. 25, Annalena Lakrini

Bb. 26, Cyrille D. Payumo

Bb. 27, Jessica Rose McEwan

Bb. 28, Gabrielle Basiano

Bb. 29, Mariella V. Esguerra

Bb. 30, Jashmin-Lyn Dimaculangan

Bb. 31, Yllana Marie S. Aduana

Bb. 32, Anna Carres De Mesa

Bb. 33, Mary Justinne Punsalang

Bb. 34, Christine Juliane Opiaza

Bb. Pilipinas 35, Diana Mackey

Bb. 36, Jannine Navarro

Bb. 37, Eiffel Janell Rosalita

Bb. 38, Ethel Abellanosa

Bb. 39, Jasmine Omay

Bb. 40, Roberta Angela Tamondong

Two Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens became international titleholders – Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe. Meanwhile, Masbate’s Hannah Arnold, who was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, is expected to compete later this year after the 2021 edition of Miss International was postponed. – Rappler.com