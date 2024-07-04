LOOK: PH’s Alethea Ambrosio at the Miss Supranational 2024 pre-pageant activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alethea is vying for the Philippines' second Miss Supranational crown

MANILA, Philippines – With just a few days left before coronation night, Philippine bet Alethea Ambrosio is giving it all at the Miss Supranational 2024 pre-pageant activities.

The beauty queen from Bulacan flew to Poland on June 17, saying that she’s ready to “showcase the beauty, strength, and resilience of the Filipina spirit.”

For her national costume, the Filipina beauty queen drew inspiration from the national flower Sampaguita. The white ensemble designed by Ehrran Montayo featured intricate beadwork, floral motifs, and shaded textures to pay homage to the rich flora of the Philippines.

During the preliminary evening gown competition, she donned a custom gold armor warrior-inspired fringed gown by Larry Espinosa. According to the Miss Philippines organization, the piece captures Ambrosio’s personality as a “dignified, elegant amazon queen.”

In the swimsuit competition, she slayed the runway in a yellow one-piece with a black mesh cover-up.

Aside from Sampaguita, Ambrosio also featured another flower in her pageant OOTDs. Her Kalachuchi-inspired gown, which is characterized by fucshia and green textiles and floral embellishments, made her stand out in the pageant’s Supra Model of the Year competition. She made it as a semi-finalist in the said category.

Aside from the pre-pageant activities, Ambrosio is also leading the Supra Fan Vote challenge. The country’s representative has made it to the Top 12 leaderboard, according to the Miss Philippines organization.

However, fans can still lobby for her by downloading the Supranational app to vote for Ambrosio. Just find the “Supra Fan Vote” and scroll down to choose “Philippines.”

Ambrosio is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown, following 2013’s Mutya Daul. She won the Miss Philippines pageant in October 2023, and was appointed as the country’s representative to the Miss Supranational crown in February.

The Miss Supranational 2024 coronation night is set for July 6 (morning of July 7 in Manila), with Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera crowning her successor. – Rappler.com