LOOK: Roberta Tamondong in Miss Grand International 2022 prelims 

Roberta also made it to the top 10 for best national costume; the top 4 has yet to be announced

MANILA, Philippines – Roberta Tamondong dazzled audiences with her intricately-designed golden gown during the preliminary competition for Miss Grand International in Thailand.

The Philippine bet, who donned a sparkly sheer ensemble down the runway, also shared a video of her during the preliminary gown competition on Sunday, October 22.

Aside from the evening gown segment, the preliminaries also included the swimwear competition.

Prior to the preliminaries, Roberta also showcased her national costume, where she paid tribute to Pura Villanueva Kalaw, the first Filipina beauty queen.

According to a post by Miss Grand International, Roberta made it to the top 10 best national costumes selected by the judges. The organization has yet to announce who is included in the top 4.

Roberta is currently in Indonesia to compete in Miss Grand International 2022 in hopes of becoming the first Filipina to win the title. The coronation night is set for October 25. – Rappler.com