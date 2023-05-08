IN PHOTOS: National costume looks from Miss Universe PH 2023 that grabbed our attention

Which was your favorite national costume from this year's delegates?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino artistry was put in the spotlight during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 national costume competition on Thursday, May 4, as the Top 38 delegates modeled various ensembles that highlighted the country’s rich history and culture.

In line with this year’s theme of “ani” or harvest, the beauty queens took inspiration from the Philippines’ rich agriculture for their respective ensembles – from featuring local produce from their regions to paying homage to farmers.

The candidates were judged based on the following criteria: Originality and Creativity (50%), Theme Interpretation (30%), and Visual Impact (20%).

Eastern Samar’s Airissh Ramos emerged as the winner after getting an average score of 95.2%, with Benguet’s Joemay Leo and Southern Leyte’s Kimberly Escartin completing the Top 3.

Here are some delegates who stood out in this year’s competition:

Eastern Samar

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Describing her costume as a “love letter to the farmers, a serenade to the gods,” Airissh Ramos’ colorful ensemble featured a traditional fabric constructed into an intricately-designed terno with butterfly sleeves, a ruffled skirt, and a train.

The overall look was embellished with numerous pearls, tassels, and hand-sewn wooden beads, and completed by a golden headpiece.

Southern Leyte

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Kimberly Escartin’s ensemble put nature’s sweetest on center stage! The costume involved a huge backdrop that featured countless local fruits, while tassels, fabrics, and beads of varying colors added more texture to the overall look.

Benguet

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Joemay Leto celebrated the bountiful harvests of her hometown by incorporating produce in her ensemble – with many of the vegetables and fruits in the design crafted in near-realistic detail.

Her ensemble also sported black, white, and red beaded accessories and horns; a bodysuit designed with traditional tattoos; and textured fabric that was meticulously hand-painted.

Aklan

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Avery Sucgang’s carabao headpiece was already striking on its own, but the rest of her look – a patterned mermaid gown with feathers on the sides; sparkly gloves; and beaded body armor – made her all the more captivating.

Baguio

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Donning traditional Igorot clothing, Krishnah Gravidez played up her hometown’s most famous product – juicy strawberries – with her fun pink and green color scheme.

Tiaong, Quezon

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Afia Adorable Yeboah wore a mermaid gown with butterfly sleeves intricately detailed with dried leaves and patterned beads. Besides the gown and headpiece, however, Afia’s ensemble created a buzz online when she took out a scroll that read, “Land for our farmers.”

Negros Oriental

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Vanessa Yuson’s bright yellow and green ensemble put a feminine twist on farmers’ essentials, accessorizing with the classic salakot, bilao, and karit.

Agusan del Norte

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Drawing inspiration from ripening fruits, Jannarie Zarzoso’s red-orange body-hugging gown is elevated by a sparkly bodice and high-slit skirt. Her overall look is completed by green gloves and a beaded headpiece.

Isabela

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Going marvelously monochrome, Kimberlyn Acob went for a dramatic golden costume featuring a sparkly, golden straw weave and golden fringes. Her headpiece, which featured two dolls, represented her late grandparents who were both farmers.

Batangas

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

While not as flamboyant as other ensembles, Karen Olfato’s take on modern Filipiniana using a banig mat showed beauty in simplicity. Despite her using the same color scheme for the rest of her accessories, it still looked pleasing to the eyes.

The rest of the national costumes for the 2023 pageant can be seen here:

After the national costume competition, the delegates are set to participate in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night is set for May 13, with Celeste Cortesi crowning her successor. – Rappler.com