QUEENS! Pia Wurtzbach and Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez reunite in Paris

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'When time makes sure you meet the right people once again,' says Ariadna

MANILA, Philippines – The Universe is healing!

Eight years since they shared the stage for arguably one of the most controversial crowning moments in the Miss Universe pageant, Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach and Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez have reunited, much to the delight of pageant fans all over the world.

“The reunion you’ve all been waiting for,” Wurtzbach wrote on Tuesday, September 26, alongside photos with Gutierrez as they walked the streets of Paris, France. The two were in the country for Paris Fashion Week.

Gutierrez also shared her happiness in seeing Wurtzbach again.

“It’s been almost eight years since the last time we were together. So happy to see you again,” she wrote. In a separate Instagram story, she added: “When time makes sure you meet the right people once again.”

The last time the two beauty queens were together was during the Miss Universe 2015 coronation night.

Pageant host Steve Harvey initially announced Gutierrez as the winner of the pageant. After several minutes, he returned onstage to explain that he made a mistake during the announcement of winners and revealed that it was Wurtzbach who really won the title.

At the time, Wurtzbach’s victory ended the Philippines’ 24-year drought in the Miss Universe pageant. She is the third Filipino beauty queen to win the prestigious Miss Universe crown.

Aside from pageants, their fellow beauty queens also expressed their joy in seeing Wurtzbach and Gutierrez together.

Demi Tebow wrote: “This is powerful! Love this,” while Olivia Jordan said: “Love to see it. Both of you are sheer perfection.” – Rappler.com