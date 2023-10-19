Police intensifies search for missing Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to Catherine's mom and sister, they were able to last contact Catherine on the night of October 12

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities are strengthening their efforts to look into the disappearance of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon, who was first reported missing on October 12.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 18, the Batangas Police Provincial Office announced that Director Police Colonel Samson Belmonte has been directed to intensify efforts in tracing and gathering information regarding the whereabouts of Catherine.

The police noted that Catherine, a resident of Brgy. Rillo, Tuy, Batangas, left their house on October 12 on board her Nissan Juke with plate number NEI 2990.

Catherine’s mother Rose Camilon said that she last had a conversation with her daughter around 8 pm of October 12, wherein she was told that the 26-year-old high school teacher was at a gasoline station in Bauan.

Both Catherine’s mother and sister Chin-chin Camilon took to social media on Friday, October 14 to reach out to anyone who might have seen their relative, as they hadn’t heard from her yet.

“She usually updates us regularly; this is the first time she hasn’t been in contact,” Chin-chin said in Filipino.

According to the PNP, all stations and units within the Batangas Police Province are now collaborating with the Tuy Municipal Police Station to search for any leads or information about Catherine’s whereabouts.

Individuals who also have reliable information about the matter may reach out to the Tuy Municipal Police Station’s hotline at 0998-598-5711.

Catherine represented Tuy, Batangas in the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant in July. – Rappler.com