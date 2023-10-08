Rabiya Mateo, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Annabelle McDonnell to host Miss Philippines 2023 finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

21 candidates are competing in the inaugural edition of the Miss Philippines pageant

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipina beauty queens are set to host the Miss Philippines 2023 coronation night on October 24 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Miss Philippines organization announced on Saturday, October 7, that Rabiya Mateo, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and Annabelle McDonnell will be co-hosting the event.

“It will be a glittering affair packed with Filipino talent and beauty,” they said.

Rabiya, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in 2020, was the first winner under the Miss Universe Philippines organization. She placed in the Top 21 of the international pageant. Meanwhile, Beatrice represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant where she made it to the Top 5.

Anabelle finished as 1st-runner up in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant. She was then appointed as Miss Charm Philippines 2023, where she also finished as 1st runner-up in the international pageant.

For its inaugural edition, the Miss Philippines pageant will see 21 candidates competing for a chance to represent the Philippines in three global pageants: Miss Charm, Miss Supranational, and Miss Asia Pacific International.

Moreover, its highly-anticipated coronation night will see a series of changes in its pageant format. It opted out of holding a swimsuit competition and will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear.

The Miss Philippines pageant is founded by Shamcey Supsup and Jonas Gaffud, who are also both in charge of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was named the first The Miss Philippines during her homecoming press conference. – Rappler.com