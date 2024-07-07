Rappler Recap: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night

LIVE

In this Rappler Recap, Rapplers share their thoughts on the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night – from the winners to the 60th anniversary celebration

MANILA, Philippines – Myrna Esguerra of Abra was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 during the live coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, July 7.

Aside from Esguerra, Jasmin Bungay of Pampanga was also named as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024.

The 2024 edition also marked the Binibining Pilipinas Charities’ 60th anniversary. Over a hundred past Binibining Pilipinas Queens were present for a much-awaited grand reunion on one stage.

In this Rappler Recap, Rapplers share their thoughts about the coronation night – from the winners, to the dreaded Q&A segment, to the show’s production value. – Rappler.com