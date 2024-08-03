Raven Doctor named Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We are delighted to introduce Raven Doc, the proud bearer of the title Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2024!' Miss Eco Teen announces on its social media pages

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Eco Teen has named Raven Doctor as Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2024, the organization announced on its social media pages on Saturday, August 3.

“We are delighted to introduce Raven Doc, the proud bearer of the title Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2024! She will compete on the international stage at the Miss Eco Teen competition in Egypt this October,” Miss Eco Teen wrote.

Doctor previously competed in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant held in May. She represented Palawan and was a part of the Top 20.

The beauty queen will be replacing Hannah Uyan. In February, The Miss Philippines organization announced Uyan, who hails from Southern California, as the Philippines’ representative to the Miss Eco Teen 2024.

The Miss Eco Teen organization did not provide a reason for Uyan’s replacement as of posting time.

Francine Reyes represented the Philippines in the 2023 edition of Miss Eco Teen.

The Philippines currently has one Miss Eco Teen title, following Roberta Tamondong’s victory in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, the Philippines notched first-runner-up finishes through Tatyana Austria and Bea McLelland, respectively. – Rappler.com