Samantha Panlilio ends Miss Grand International 2021 run

Samantha is not included in the pageant's Top 20
MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Panlilio ended her campaign for the Miss Grand International crown after she failed to make the pageant’s top 20 at the coronation night on Saturday, December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Top 20 candidates are:
- Anriana Moya Alvarado, Costa Rica
- Andrea Victoria Aguilera, Ecuador
- Elodie Sirulnick, France
- Angolina Amores, Australia
- Miss Grand Malaysia
- Lorena Goncalves Rodrigues, Brazil
- Manika Sheokhand, India
- Mariana Jaramillo, Colombia
- Win Lei Lei Naing, Myanmar
- Nathalie Yasmin Mogbelzada, Netherlands
- Patience Idowochenema Christopher, Nigeria
- Luisa Victoria Malz, Germany
- Sophie Louise Rogan, Indonesia
- Alba Dunkerbeck Morales, Spain
- Stephanie Mercedes Medina, Dominican Republic
- Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen, Vietnam
- Vivianie Diaz Arroyo, Puerto Rico
- Vanessa Carolina Coello Coraspe, Venezuela
- Jeane Van Dam, South Africa
- Marcia Marilia Menezes, Angola
One of these candidates will succeed reigning titleholder Abena Appiah, who was crowned in March in the same pageant that saw Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo as first runner-up.
Despite her early exit from this year’s pageant, Samantha stole the show on November 30 with her gold, butterfly-inspired national costume. She was also included among the top five finalists for Best in Swimsuit. – Rappler.com