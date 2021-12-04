Samantha Panlilio ends Miss Grand International 2021 run

MANILA, Philippines – Samantha Panlilio ended her campaign for the Miss Grand International crown after she failed to make the pageant’s top 20 at the coronation night on Saturday, December 4, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Top 20 candidates are:

Anriana Moya Alvarado, Costa Rica

Andrea Victoria Aguilera, Ecuador

Elodie Sirulnick, France

Angolina Amores, Australia

Miss Grand Malaysia

Lorena Goncalves Rodrigues, Brazil

Manika Sheokhand, India

Mariana Jaramillo, Colombia

Win Lei Lei Naing, Myanmar

Nathalie Yasmin Mogbelzada, Netherlands

Patience Idowochenema Christopher, Nigeria

Luisa Victoria Malz, Germany

Sophie Louise Rogan, Indonesia

Alba Dunkerbeck Morales, Spain

Stephanie Mercedes Medina, Dominican Republic

Tien Thuc Thuy Nguyen, Vietnam

Vivianie Diaz Arroyo, Puerto Rico

Vanessa Carolina Coello Coraspe, Venezuela

Jeane Van Dam, South Africa

Marcia Marilia Menezes, Angola

One of these candidates will succeed reigning titleholder Abena Appiah, who was crowned in March in the same pageant that saw Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo as first runner-up.

Despite her early exit from this year’s pageant, Samantha stole the show on November 30 with her gold, butterfly-inspired national costume. She was also included among the top five finalists for Best in Swimsuit. – Rappler.com