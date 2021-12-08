Samar beauty queen wins Miss Culture International 2021

Godin says she still can't believe she had snagged the crown at the Africa-based pageant, which aims to 'celebrate and showcase the different cultures in the world'

SAMAR, Philippines – Samela Aubrey Godin, a beauty queen from the town of Jiabong, Samar, has been crowned Miss Culture International 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, December 5.

In an interview with Rappler, Godin said she still couldn’t believe that she had snagged the crown at the Africa-based pageant, which aims to “celebrate and showcase the different cultures in the world.”

“I feel blessed and honored to be able to represent our country in an international pageant. Coming here to South Africa, my mindset was to just enjoy and not pressure myself too much. I’m [on] Cloud 9 right now. Until now, I still can’t believe it,” Godin said.

Godin also won the Best in Swimsuit award and the Best in National Costume Award for her Philippine Eagle-inspired outfit named after Pag-Asa, the first-ever Philippine Eagle bred and hatched in captivity. The gown was designed by Jomar Peralta.

The representatives from Zimbabwe and Lesotho were named first and second princess, respectively.

Godin also shared her experience joining a pageant despite threats of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and its Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa.

“I know a lot of Filipinos are worried about our situation here in South Africa. But the thing is, we were already in transit going to South Africa when we heard about the travel ban, so we just pushed through,” she said.

“Being the Filipino that I am, I came prepared with a lot of face masks and hand sanitizer. We are in good hands especially under the care of Miss Lorraine Kljakic from Miss Culture International. And we always make sure that we take extra precautions and strictly follow health protocols,” she added.

Godin said she wants her victory to bring a sense of inspiration and hope for everyone during these times.

“I want my journey in MCI to be an inspiration to every Filipino that amidst the pandemic there are still good things that can happen in our life,” Godin said.

Godin, who is still in South Africa, said she hopes to share her victory with everyone who supported her journey once she returns home.

“I know the organization has a lot of plans for me. But for now, I’m just enjoying my stay here. And by the time I go home, I want to share my victory to everyone who believed in me from day one,” she said.

Prior to her stint in Miss Culture International 2021, Godin represented Samar in Miss World Philippines 2021.

Miss Culture International 2021 was held at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theater in Johannesburg, South Africa.