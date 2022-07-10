SB19 to perform at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Samantha Bernardo, and Edward Barber will be hosting

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop sensation SB19 is set to serenade the beauty queens at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night on July 31.

The organization announced that SB19 is also singing the Binibining Pilipinas theme song and putting a P-pop twist to it. A lyric video will be released on Monday, July 11, while the official music video and audio will be released on Friday, July 15.

📅 2022 Bb Pilipinas Theme Song Release Schedule



Hey A'TIN! Check out this calendar for the release schedule of the Bb Pilipinas Theme Song.#SB19atBBP2022 #BbPilipinas2022 #QueensxKings pic.twitter.com/1NaH1bc9q5 — Bb. Pilipinas (@RealBbPilipinas) July 9, 2022

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 competition has put a spotlight on P-pop in many of its previous pre-pageant activities. 4th Impact performed live during the pageant’s press presentation, while groups 1stOne and Dione took the centerstage during the pageant’s talent competition.

The coronation night is set on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum, with Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, Samantha Bernardo, and Edward Barber as the hosts.

40 candidates are vying for four titles: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International. – Rappler.com