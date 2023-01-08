LOOK: Shamcey Supsup-Lee shows support for Celeste Cortesi

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee gave words of encouragement for Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, as activities for the 71st Miss Universe competition begin.

“The Miss Universe fever is definitely on! And I have nothing but love and admiration for our very own [Celeste Cortesi],” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 9, alongside a photo of them together.

Shamcey also praised the Filipino-Italian beauty for her dedication in preparing for the pageant, recalling that the weeks leading to it had been “tough,” but that Celeste has shown “bravery, humility, and authenticity.”

“I have complete faith that you will bring honor and pride to the Philippines,” she added, before ending her post by asking Filipino pageant fans to continue their support for Celeste.

Celeste expressed her gratitude to Shamcey in the comments section, saying that she’s lucky to have the “best team.”

Celeste is currently in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA to compete in the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe 2021 coronation night is scheduled on January 14 (morning of January 15 in Manila). Harnaaz Sandhu of India will crowning her successor.

Celeste will be competing in hopes of clinching the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com