‘A lesson in humility’: Shamcey Supsup shares thoughts on Celeste Cortesi’s run, Miss Universe’s new era

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee took to social media on Monday, January 16, to reflect on Celeste Cortesi’s performance in the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

During the coronation night in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on January 14 (January 15 in Manila), Celeste failed to advance to the competition’s Top 16, ending Philippines’ 12-year streak of entering the pageant’s semifinals.

Shamcey, who finished as third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011, had nothing but good words for Celeste.

“You fought bravely to raise the Filipino flag on that stage and what truly matters is that you gave it your all and made your country proud,” she told the Filipino-Italian beauty queen.

Shamcey continued, “This experience is truly a lesson in humility. It is a way to remind all of us to stay grounded for we are all created equal.”

She also took the chance to comment that the “new era” of Miss Universe has reminded them of the “true essence of the platform”, saying that it is “breaking stereotypes and embracing diversity.”

The 71st edition of the pageant is the first under new owner Anne Jakrakutatip – who declared that the pageant will now be a “global women’s empowerment platform” that will be “for all women around the world.”

This, she hinted, will be part of their appraisal of the country’s next representatives in the pageant. “Our work continues to be a venue for women to find a purpose larger than themselves and to use their collective voices to create an unstoppable force for good,” she said.

The application for the 2023 edition of Miss Universe Philippines will end on February 5.

The Philippines has four Miss Universe crowns: Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018). – Rappler.com