‘New goals and priorities’: Steffi Aberasturi says she’s not joining Miss Universe PH 2022

'I will boldly declare that this is not the one last Steff,' says the 27-year-old Cebuana beauty queen

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi announced that she’s not joining the MUPH 2022 pageant to pursue her “true desires.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 22, the 27-year-old Cebuana beauty queen recalled her pageant journey as she opened up about closing this chapter of her life.

“From the moment I joined my first national pageant, I’ve been blessed with immense love and support by a community of dreamers. This has made my decision [to] not [join] MUPH 2022, one of the most pivotal in my life as it is not just my dream at play here,” she began.

Steffi added that she realized that what she’s been searching for is “the honor to inspire, uplift, and touch people’s lives” and that is something “beyond the universe.”

She also thanked her supporters who “dreamed with [her] and believed that the universe is just a Steff away.” Dubbed as the “undefeated beauty queen” by her fans, Steffi was one of the reigning queens whom pageant fans were anticipating would join the MUPH 2022 competition.

“Every end is a new beginning. As I close this chapter, looking forward to the bright unknown ahead, I am following my true desires with new goals and priorities,” Steffi continued. “My heart has been telling me that I have the power to decide how this story will end.”

She, however, assured her followers that this will not be the end for her. “Be it on top of a bridge, runway, on stage, or a church aisle, this will not be the final Steff either.”

She did not disclose what her future plans are but the church aisle comment can be a reference to her recent engagement to longtime boyfriend Karl Arcenas. One of the rules for pageantry is that contestants should have never been married.

Fellow beauty queens like Hannah Arnold, Leren Mae Bautista, and Katrina Dimaranan have shown their support for Steffi in the comments section. – Rappler.com