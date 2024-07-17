AT A GLANCE: Delegates topping the Miss World Philippines 2024 fast-track events

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The winner of the fast-track challenges will earn a semifinal spot in the Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night on July 19

MANILA, Philippines – Before a new Miss World Philippines is crowned on Friday, July 19, the 35 candidates vying for the title participated in various activities for a chance to earn a semifinal spot in the pageant.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 title, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. Here are the finalists for each event.

– with graphics by Andoy Edoria/Rappler.com