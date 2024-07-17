AT A GLANCE: Delegates topping the Miss World Philippines 2024 fast-track events

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Before a new Miss World Philippines is crowned on Friday, July 19, the 35 candidates vying for the title participated in various activities for a chance to earn a semifinal spot in the pageant.
Aside from the Miss World Philippines 2024 title, two more titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism. Here are the finalists for each event.
– with graphics by Andoy Edoria/Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.