Taguig’s Katrina Llegado tops Miss Universe PH swimsuit challenge

Michelle Dee and Celeste Cortesi are the runners-up for this challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Katrina Llegado of Taguig emerged as the winner of the swimsuit challenge for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, the organization announced on Sunday, March 20.

Katrina’s winning photo sees the beauty queen in a gold one-piece swimsuit while riding a gondola at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig.

Joining her in the Top 3 are Makati’s Michelle Marquez Dee and Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi.

Like the earlier challenges, the top 3 winners were chosen according to the number of fan votes and the judges’ ratings. The swimsuit challenge is the third MUPH challenge following the headshot challenge and the introduction challenge.

After the winner announcement, the organization revealed that the delegates are now set to take on their fourth challenge: the fashion and runway challenge.

Entries are to be uploaded on the streaming platform kumu on noon of Monday, March 21, with voting starting on Tuesday, March 22, 9 am.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night is scheduled on April 30. Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who ended her Miss Universe journey in the Top 5, is set to crown her successor. – Rappler.com