LOOK: Here are the ticket prices for Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BPCI also teases that over a hundred past Binibining Pilipinas queens will reunite for the 60th coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pageant fans, you can now witness the live crowning of our next Binibining Pilipinas queens!

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set to take place on Sunday, July 7, 8 pm at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

According to Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI), ticket prices range from P500 for the General Admission section, P2000 for the Upper Box section, P4500 for the Lower Box section, P7000 for the Patron B section, P8000 for the Patron A section, and P12,500 for the VIP section.

Tickets are now available for purchase via TicketNet website and outlets.

Those who can’t make it to the live show can stream the pageant finals via telecast on News5, A2Z Channel, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel. It will also be available on iWanTFC and the Binibining Pilipinas official YouTube channel.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa will host the finals night.

Reigning Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio will also grace the event, while BPCI teased that over a hundred past Binibining Pilipinas queens will also come together for a reunion.

Forty ladies are competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each. – Rappler.com