Tracy Maureen Perez advances to Miss World’s Top 30

The Philippine representative secures a spot in the semifinals after winning the Head to Head fast-track event

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez secured a spot in the Top 30 of the Miss World 2021 pageant in Puerto Rico, emerging as one of the winners in the second round of the Head to Head challenge.

Perez announced the news on Friday, December 10 and thanked her supporters. “We got through the final head to head challenge today, Philippines! To every single one of you who really took the time and effort to vote for me, thank you so much,” she wrote.

“We wouldn’t have made it through the final round if you hadn’t helped me get through the first round. I am so grateful for this chance, patuloy po tayong lalaban (we’ll continue fighting).”

During the first round of the Head to Head challenge, candidates were asked to introduce themselves and talk about their respective advocacies. Perez emerged as the winner of her group. In the second round, she beat the representative from Mexico.

The Miss World Philippines organization also took to social media to congratulate Perez for her feat. “Tracy will now have a secured spot in the Top 30 of the Miss World 2021 competition. We are so proud of you,” they said.

Before she was crowned Miss World Philippines, Perez was also named one of the two remaining finalists in the Head to Head challenge of the local pageant.

Other candidates who won the Head to Head challenge are Botswana’s Palesa Mofele, Cameroon’s Audrey Monkam, Cöte D’Ivoire’s Olivia Yacé, Nepal’s Namrata Shrestha, Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios, Paraguay’s Bethania Borba, and Venezuela’s Alejandra Conde. All of them will be joining Perez in the Top 30.

The Head to Head challenge is one of the fast-track events of the Miss World competition. Winners of each event will automatically qualify for the semifinals round of the pageant. Other fast-track events are Beauty With a Purpose, Beach Beauty, Talent, and Top Model.

The coronation night is scheduled on December 16 (December 17 in Manila). She is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss World crown after 2013’s Megan Young. – Rappler.com