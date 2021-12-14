WATCH: Tracy Maureen Perez’ Beauty with a Purpose video among Top 10 for Miss World 2021

TOP 10. Tracy Maureen Perez is among the finalists for the Beauty with a Purpose segment in Miss World 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is on a roll!

After winning the Head to Head fast-track event and securing a spot in the Top 30 of the pageant, Tracy continued her momentum as she was named one of the Top 10 finalists for the Beauty with a Purpose video challenge.

In the five-minute clip titled “Para kay Nanay (For mom): A Single Mother’s Journey to Love,” Tracy highlighted the importance of empowering single parents.

She started with retelling her own experience of living with a single mother and how her mother’s death has driven her to help other single parents in supporting their families.

“Growing up with just me and my mom, I’ve seen how challenging it was for her to singlehandedly raise our little yet beautiful family. Despite all the problems, she always had this reassuring smile on her face reminding me that everything was going to be okay,” she said.

“When I lost her 11 years ago, I lost a huge part of myself. I even lost my direction. But getting to know other single mothers just like my mom brought me back on track. My personal story is the very inspiration of my lifelong commitment to honor my mother’s sacrifices by standing in the frontlines for solo parents, gathering like-minded people who believe in this cause, and amplify our purpose all across the world,” Tracy added.

The video then features several single mothers as they share the hardships they went through in providing for their families and the help they’re longing for. It also shows Tracy working with an organization in her hometown of Cordova, Cebu to provide single parents with health and wellness activities and livelihood training.

“[My mother’s] tenacity to face obstacles and her grit to overcome them all, that is my driving force to fight for this cause. I know that by taking care of them, I’m also taking care of the world,” she said.

The Beauty with a Purpose program is the charity arm of the Miss World Organization and helps contestants raise funds for their chosen beneficiaries. Should Tracy win this category, she will be raising funds to continue their activities for single parents.

Aside from Tracy, also included in the Top 10 are candidates from USA, Madagascar, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Kenya, England, and Czech Republic.

Tracy is currently in Puerto Rico for the Miss World pageant; the coronation night is scheduled on December 16 (December 17 in Manila).

Tracy, 26, is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss World crown after 2013’s Megan Young. – Rappler.com