TRANSCRIPT: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Question and Answer segment

MANILA, Philippines – The top 15 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 shared their thoughts on various topics during the Q&A segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Each candidate was given 30 seconds to respond to questions from different judges. Here’s how they answered:

Samantha Acosta, Bulacan

Margie Moran: Tonight, you have the honor of being joined by the amazing queens of Binibining Pilipinas. What do you think are the qualities of a Binibini that sets her apart from other beauty pageant candidates?

As Miss World Vision Ambasadress for Children, just like my name Sam, I am a woman of significance, authenticity, and meaning, and because of that, I share the same vision with BPCI, their key partner in nation-building through my advocacy, Harvesting Hope, helping the most vulnerable children in our society overcome poverty. I think a Binibining Pilipinas queen is someone who invites everyone to promote sustainable development, dignity, and social justice, and for the marginalized sector of the community to regain the hope they once had.

Roella Solis, Calumpit, Bulacan

Gloria Diaz: What physical asset do you have that should make you win Binibining Pilipinas?

As a beauty queen and as a woman of vision, I am here to present you the best version of myself despite having pivotal losses. Eight days ago, my grandmother died, and I know that she is in heaven watching me and proud of me that she has the best seat in heaven watching me over.

Gloria Diaz: What physical asset do you have?

What physical asset I have is I am beautiful. Aside from that, I have a mission and vision and life that makes me apart from the other candidates.

Monica Acuno, Kalayaan, Laguna

Fifi Sharma: Reflecting on the past 60 years, which Binibini queen’s story has inspired you the most and why?

A Binibining story that’s really inspired me is Venus Raj because we have the same story of coming from a very humble beginning. And as a committed Binibini who [has] high hopes and dreams, I would like to use this platform to inspire a lot of people who come from humble beginnings to push forward. Do not limit yourself. Achieve your dreams, whatever it is. And through this effort of mine, I can show the world that I am an empowered Filipina with a glowing heart to inspire, just like a shining diamond.

Phoebe Godinez, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Bea Rose Santiago: If you can speak to the fishermen risking their lives at the West Philippine Sea, what would you tell them?

I would tell the fishermen to not lose hope because I trust in our political leaders that they will pursue dialogue over division. And I know that the Philippines will certainly win with just our words.

Carmella Cuaresma, Aurora

Conchitina Bernardo: As we celebrate the legacy of Binibining Pilipinas, let me ask you: if you gain the crown tonight, what legacy do you hope to share and be remembered for as a Binibining Pilipinas queen?

The legacy that I will leave here is my own unique story. Coming from a province, remote area of Aurora province, trying here, transitioning to province life to city life, and I’m here trying my best to be the service and to be part of this humanitarian action of Binibining Pilipinas and that is something that I will leave here in Binibining Pilipinas a part of this humanitarian mission of Binibining Pilipinas.

Jasmin Bungay, Pampanga

Gloria Diaz: If you were given 30 minutes to talk to the public, what would you talk about?

If I would be given 30 minutes to talk to the public, I would like to talk about the passing of the SOGIE SC bill. Because, in celebrations such as pageants, this community has contributed so much. And in this regard, we can give back to them by supporting this cause because as an individual, it is our responsibility that we ensure that everyone is treated equally despite their SOGIE.

Kim De Luna, Caloocan

Rhea Tan: If you could have a conversation with any past Binibining Pilipinas winner, who will it be and what advice would you seek from her?

It would be probably Samantha Bernardo. She has taken a huge part of my life joining Binibining Pilipinas. It took me 27 years preparing myself, knowing my story and my core values, bringing it up to the stage…. My main mission is to uplift and inspire the young generation to believe in their own capabilities and talents. Wherever this crown will bring me, I am surely ready for my destiny.

Kara Villarosa, Negros Occidental

Pia Wurtzbach: Where did you spend your childhood and how did your experience there shape your identity?

I spent most of my childhood at home. And that has shaped me to the woman I am right now, because it taught me to be myself. As a Binibini, I think it’s very important to stay true to yourself and your Filipino values, because I believe that because I stayed true to my core. I’m a reflection of a true Binibini. And that is a woman of purpose, a woman of grit, and a woman of legacy.

Christal Dela Cruz, Zambales

Andrea Rubio: In an ever-changing world, what is one thing you wish will stay the same and why?

It would be being empathetic with one another. Because if we have empathy, nothing bad will happen; adversities, we’ll never face. Because kindness will always stay true, and that is something we need to do, that is something we need – to always have the heart for everyone.

Vienne Feucht, Calamba, Laguna

Rhea Tan: If you could invite any historical figure to judge at this pageant’s 60th year celebration, what unique perspective do you hope he or she will bring?

You know what, I actually wish Simone de Beauvoir to be here. She may not be alive right now, but she is the most influential historical figure to me. Because as [an] advocate of anti-violence against women and children, she has opened my eyes that we, women, has the most right to be powerful, because we can lead an entire army. And I want her to see the strong women versions in this generation.

Myrna Esguerra, Abra

Margie Moran: If a time machine brings you back to 1964, 60 years ago when Binibining Pilipinas began… What message would you tell the Filipino women of that time about the women of 2024?

I will tell the women of the past we have achieved our goal, which is to empower women. Standing here, at the age of 17, I started to finance for my own studies and help my family financially. I was able to do this by all these women who paved the way to empower us to always reach for our goals, no matter what it is. Because in life, we can always achieve our dreams, as long as we believe we can. And thanks to them all. Thank you.

Tracy Sunio, Bacolod City

Bea Rose Santiago: What role does pageantry play in this current era of social media that offers instant access to all forms of entertainment and information?

As we all know, beauty pageants are very… a lot of people watch beauty pageants because it is a celebration of beauty and different cultures. With this big platform such as Binibining Pilipinas, we can easily share our advocacies and factual information to the people especially those who are watching. What we need now is a collaborative effort for everyone to be together.

Trisha Martinez, Pila, Laguna

Andrea Rubio: A candidate has to devote [time in] joining this competition. How well have you managed your time and balanced your other life duties with the demands of this pageant?

I am a licensed dentist. I am also a business owner, and I am also a Binibini for the second time around. And so, as I reclaim my destiny tonight. How I manage my time, I got it from my purpose. I got it from my heart. I really want to contribute to the 60 amazing glorious years of Binibining Pilipinas, and that’s how I manage my time with the demands of a Binibini. And I am ready. After all, that is the Binibini I aspire to be. With the heart and dignity for the community. Thank you.

Shannen Manzano, General Santos

Pia Wurtzbach: The “Piliin Mo Pilipinas” challenge has become a viral trend on social media. What is that one thing about the country that will always make you choose the Philippines?

The Filipina. We Binibinis are the most precious gem or diamond the Philippines have. Because I do believe we are the representation of resilience, power, and victory of authenticity. That we are the voice, the mind, and the soul of each and every voiceless youth that could be here. I know that a Binibini is the most precious gem the Philippines can have.

Marikit Manaois, Baguio

Fifi Sharma: A study has found the Philippines to laugh the most in a certain social media platform. What has made you laugh recently?

You know what, I’m really a bubbly person. I’m so genuine. And I’m so grateful. Any simple joke can make me laugh. It greatly reflects my personality as a person. I am a grateful person. I am very appreciative of anything. And I think we should be the same. If each and every one of us are appreciative, not just the things that we see will change but how we see things will also change. – Rappler.com