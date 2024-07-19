TRANSCRIPT: Miss World Philippines 2024 Top 10 Question and Answer segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of Miss World Philippines 2024 shared their thoughts in the final question and answer portion of the pageant’s coronation night, Friday, July 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Each candidate received a different question from each of the judges. Here’s what they had to say:

Andrea Endicio, Quezon Province

What would be your definition of kindness?

Kindness for me is having a heart to help without expecting for anything in return. Kindness is something that comes from you naturally. It is something that you give without stopping, and it’s something that you give from your deepest part of your soul. And I think kindness is what we need to attain peace in this world.

Dia Mate, Cavite

Where do you get your strength from?

I get my strength from my family. I grew up with an amazing family. They’re here today on both sides of the arena, and they taught me a lot about kindness and growing up helping out in my community, and that’s what I did at Cribs Foundation teaching girls music. And that’s what I want to preach to others, that you can spread kindness and you don’t have to have a loving family, you don’t have to grow up well and privileged to spread kindness to the world, and if we’re able to keep that motto within us, we will have a better world.

Riana Pangindian, Kapitolyo, Pasig City

Do you think global warming poses a real threat to mankind and the planet earth? Why or why not?

Definitely. I think global warming does harm to us humans, and if we do not take action as early as today, then we might live in a world that is full of harm to our children, to the future generations, so I think it’s really important that we take action today.

Jasmine Omay, Tarlac Province

If you were asked to come up with your own slogan to promote the Philippines, what would it be and why?

If I would come up with a slogan for the Philippines, it would have to be, still, “Choose the Philippines.” I would give you many reasons why we Filipinos always come out on top in a community, in a setting, in an international world, and the reason why is because we’re always so happy to each other. We’re very related to a lot of people from our experiences, and we drew that strength from within because we know we are the second happiest country in the world.

Sophia Santos, Pampanga

Do you want to be different, or do you want to belong? Please explain.

As someone who experienced being neglected and disbarred, I want to experience the sense of belonging and that’s my beauty with a purpose: empowering the indigenous people. So, I want to champion the sense of belongingness. Indeed, no one deserves to be left behind and being neglected.

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano, Bicol What’s more important to you, a successful career or a happy family? Thank you for the question. I would like to think that charity and love is fostered in the family. I believe no one will be successful in their careers without a good family. I would always choose a happy and loving family because when I have my family, I know I will go places.

Patricia Bianca Tapia, Batangas If you were given the chance to be the President of the country for one week, name three things that you would want to accomplish within that time. Three things I want to accomplish. Definitely, one: going back to my advocacy, which is inclusive education for those with disabilities. Two, I would build more opportunities for women and those who feel marginalized based on their identity. And three, I would also give back to the underdeveloped communities in the Philippines so we can build more schools in that area.

Gabrielle Lantzer, Manila Should pageant queens take an active stance in political affairs? Why or why not? In terms of political stance, beauty queens are given large platforms to express their opinions, to express their thoughts on what would be better for the country. So, in terms of politics, I say we should use the platforms we are given to make a voice, to make a change for the country we oh so love.

Krishnah Marie Gravidez, Baguio City Should inclusivity be a top priority among pageants? Yes or no? Explain your answer. Pageantry is a platform where we express ourselves as women and men. I feel like this is a platform to promote our advocacies, the cause we are fighting for, and the things that we love. I think that in a world [that’s] evolving, we as humans, we should evolve too.