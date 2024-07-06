LIVE UPDATES: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The search is on for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens!
For its 2024 edition, 40 women are competing in the hopes of representing the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.
The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.
To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each.
Coronation night is happening on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Bookmark and refresh this page for updates!
LATEST UPDATES
Binibining Pilipinas’ legacy in Philippine pageantry: A look back
Since its inception in 1964, BPCI, under the leadership of Stella M. Araneta, consistently championed the Filipina beauty through its annual pageant, helping produce at least 14 crowns across several international pageants, as well as numerous runners-up and semi-finalist placements.
Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio will also be present during the coronation night
Reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio of Venezuela is currently in Manila for the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 pageant. She’ll be crowning this year’s Binibining Pilipinas International winner.
5 Filipina beauty queens will be hosting the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves will be hosting the finals night for their fourth consecutive year.
They will be joined by Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa who was also one of the hosts in the 2023 coronation night. Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 1993 2nd runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez will join them for the first time.
Meanwhile, SB19, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nieverra, TJ Monterde and Maki are confirmed to perform during the finals night.
New crowns, bigger cash prizes for Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners
Aside from the new crowns, both winners will also receive P1 million. Meanwhile, the first and second runner-up will be given P400,000 each.
All the candidates’ photos, videos you want to see
Ahead of the pageant’s coronation night, take a look at the photos and videos you’d want to see to get to know all the participating candidates for Binibining Pilipinas 2024 HERE:
These are the Top 5 National Costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2024
The selection committee named Abra’s Myrna Esguerra, Cavite’s Zianah Famy, Oriental Mindoro’s Myrea Caccam, Quezon’s Joyce Ann Garduque, and Kalayaan, Laguna’s Monica Acuno as the top candidates for the national costume competition.
Take a closer look at their ensembles HERE: