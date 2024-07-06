LIVE UPDATES: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The search is on for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens!

For its 2024 edition, 40 women are competing in the hopes of representing the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, the BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each.

Coronation night is happening on Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Bookmark and refresh this page for updates!

LATEST UPDATES