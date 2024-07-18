LIVE UPDATES: Miss World Philippines 2024 coronation night

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Who will be the next Miss World Philippines titleholder?

The Miss World Philippines 2024 pageant sees 35 women competing in the hopes of succeeding Gwendolyne Fourniol, who was crowned Miss World Philippines in June 2022.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, two other titles are also up for grabs: Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism.

Meanwhile, Miss World CEO and chairperson Julia Morley and Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova will also grace the crowning ceremony.

Coronation night is happening on Friday, July 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Bookmark and refresh this page for updates! – Rappler.com

LATEST UPDATES