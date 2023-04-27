WATCH: Miss Universe PH 2023 delegates in runway challenge

Voting for the runway challenge will run from April 24 to 30

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 delegates showcased their pasarela during the pageant’s runway challenge.

The 30-minute video saw the candidates donning modern Filipiniana looks of their choice and wearing shoes by Jojo Bragais as they made the Arroceros Forest Park in Ermita, Manila their runway.

The challenge was hosted by Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who shared that this was the first time for the 2023 candidates to be gathered in one place since the competition started.

Prior to the filming of the challenge, the candidates also underwent a two-week intense training camp under MUPH creative director Jonas Gaffud.

Pageant fans and supporters can vote for their bets in the runway challenge through the MUPH app from April 24 to April 30.

Delegates with the highest votes in each of the three online pre-pageant challenges will secure a semifinals spot in the competition.

The runway challenge is the third and last challenge that the candidates have to participate in. MUPH has already released the Top 5 delegates for the photoshoot and swimsuit challenges.

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 pageant night is scheduled for May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena. Alden Richards and Xian Lim will serve as the main hosts, with Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Tim Yap as the backstage hosts.

INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun and American Idol alum Jessica Sanchez will be performing. Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will also be one of the night’s special guests.

It is the first edition of the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to be part of the competition. – Rappler.com