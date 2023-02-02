WATCH: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel’s closed door interview

Miss U.S. R'Bonney Gabriel competes during the 71st Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 14, 2023.

'I hope my reign shows everybody that you can be a hard worker and achieve anything you want in your own unique way,' says R'Bonney

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel put a spotlight on the relevance of beauty pageants, adding that she takes pride in being a role model for younger women.

In the closed door pre-pageant interview released by the Miss Universe organization on Tuesday, February 1, the Filipina-American beauty queen also looked back at the “dark times” in her pageant journey and how such “hardship made [her] stronger.”

It can be recalled that R’Bonney’s Miss USA win was hounded by controversy when several candidates claimed that the pageant was rigged, and that a winner was already predetermined before it was even announced during the October 2022 coronation night.

“It was very sad to see because it felt like all my hard work felt overshadowed,” she recalled, admitting that she questioned why it was happening and felt like she didn’t deserve the crown.

She added that the false allegations were “detrimental to [her] mindset going forward for Miss USA.” “It was very sad for me for people to think that I would’ve lied my way to get here after all the hard work.”

R’Bonney then emphasized that she’s working hard to show everyone that she deserves to be representing the USA in the Miss Universe stage, hoping that “time will allow people to see more of who [she is].”

“I’ve shown people resiliency. And I’ve learned to strand strong in who I am and stand strong in my truth,” she said.

On diversity and her advocacy

R’Bonney was also asked about the importance of diversity in the United States. To which she replied, “I think it’s so important. Diversity, it really cultivates an open mindset…. It really allows us not to judge.”

“I’m actually the first Filipina-American Miss USA and since I won, there are little girls that message me and they say they see themselves in me,” she shared.

“I love that they can see how a woman that looks like me also looks like them. I need girls to believe in themselves, and diversity just makes every[body] feel seen.”

She also mentioned how supportive the Filipino community has been of her pageant journey.

R’Bonney, who’s only been joining pageants for the past three years, emphasized that there’s more to pageantry than just the glamor of photoshoots and the runway.

“I’m very focused on showing people the hard work behind it and the advocacy.… It’s really about what you want to give to the world,” she said, adding that she has “big shoes to fill” if she ever wins the Miss Universe crown.

“I hope my reign shows everybody that you can be a hard worker and achieve anything you want in your own unique way,” she said.

Aside from R’Bonney, the Miss Universe organization has also released the closed door pre-pageant interviews of the Top 16 candidates.

R’Bonney took home the Miss Universe 2022 crown in January. She is USA’s ninth representative and the first Filipino-American beauty queen to win the title. – Rappler.com