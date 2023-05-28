Here’s where you can watch Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night 

Coronation night will be hosted by Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, MJ Lastimosa, with performances from Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto, and ALAMAT

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night is set for Sunday, May 28, and Filipino pageant fans can catch the show live or via telecast.

This year’s competition sees 40 candidates battling it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The show will take place at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, with the program starting at 8 pm.

Those interested to watch the coronation night live can purchase tickets from TicketNets outlets and online through its website. Passes range from P500 for general admission, P2,000 for upper box, P4,500 for box premium, P6,500 for Patron B, P7,500 for Patron A, and P11,500 for VIP.

There’s also a live telecast on A2Z Channel, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel.

Meanwhile, streaming on iWantTFC and the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel will begin at 9:30 pm. – Rappler.com

The coronation night will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa. Gray and Cordoves were also the hosts for the coronation nights of the 2021 and 2022 edition.

Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg of Germany will serve as a special guest. The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. has earlier said that Selberg will be crowning the new Binibining Pilipinas International.

Vice Ganda, Darren Espanto, and P-pop boy group ALAMAT will have special performances during the coronation night.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Gabrielle Camille Basiano and Roberta Tamondong, who were crowned Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022, respectively, will not be passing on their titles during the May 28 coronation night.

The Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas, while BPCI withdrew from the Miss Grand International pageant. – Rappler.com