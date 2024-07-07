Here’s where you can watch Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Prior to the finals ceremony, there will also be a red carpet event starting 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready to meet the newest batch of Binibining Pilipinas queens?

The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 coronation night is set for Sunday, July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum in Araneta City, Quezon City, with the program starting at 8 pm.

Those interested to watch the coronation night live can purchase tickets from TicketNets outlets and online through its website. Passes range from P500 for general admission, P2,000 for upper box, P4,500 for lower box, P7,000 for Patron B, P8,000 for Patron A, and P12,500 for VIP.

The finals ceremony will also be telecast on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Metro Channel, and streamed online on the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel and iWantTFC starting at 9:30 pm.

Prior to the crowning ceremony, the Binibining Pilipinas queens will walk the red carpet at 4 pm. The event will also be streamed online on the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel.

This year’s competition sees 40 candidates battling it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

The 2024 edition also marks the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated’s (BPCI) 60th anniversary. BPCI earlier teased that over a hundred past queens will be present for a grand reunion at the coronation night. They’re also handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given P400,000 each.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Globe 1993 2nd runner-up Ruffa Gutierrez will host the finals night.

Singers Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, SB19, TJ Monterde, and Maki will have special performances during the coronation night.

Reigning Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio will serve as a special guest. – Rappler.com