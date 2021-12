Miss Universe contestants compete during the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021.

See the top 16 strut their stuff on stage

MANILA, Philippines – The top 16 candidates of Miss Universe 2021 sashayed across the stage at the Miss Universe 2021 swimsuit competition during the pageant’s finals in Eilat, Israel on Monday, December 13.

The candidates wore suits in black, white, and wine red by Gottex Swim.

See the candidates here:

Valeria Ayos, Colombia

Nandita Banna, Singapore

Brenda Smith, Panama

Michelle Marie Colon, Puerto Rico

Chantel O’Brian, The Bahamas

Juri Watanabe, Japan

Emma Collingridge, Great Britain

Elle Smith, USA

Harnaaz Sandhu, India

Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, Vietnam

Thessaly Zimmerman, Aruba

Nadia Ferreira, Paraguay

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Philippines

Lalela Mswane, South Africa

– Rappler.com