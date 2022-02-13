Rapper Kodak Black injured in shooting outside Justin Bieber afterparty – reports

The Los Angeles Police Department says Black and three other injured individuals are now in stable condition

MANILA, Philippines – Four people were injured, including rapper Kodak Black, at a shooting outside a lounge in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, February 12, US media reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement noting that the victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. All four victims are now listed in stable condition.

LAPD News: Early Morning Shooting Leaves Four Injured (NR22039dm) pic.twitter.com/tx14bdnriH — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 12, 2022

The LAPD statement did not name the victims, but according to NBC News, four law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed that Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was among the people shot in the incident.

NBC News added that the fight occurred outside of the Italian restaurant Nice Guy, but the cause of it remains unclear. Owner John Terzian also told the site that Justin Bieber was hosting an afterparty inside the restaurant on the night of the shooting. Variety, however, said that while the shooting incident unfolded near the lounge, the afterparty had already finished when it happened.

TMZ has also obtained video footage showing Kodak Black leaving a restaurant with his entourage when the fight broke out. The rapper tried to hit someone before multiple gunshots were heard.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing as LAPD is searching for a black male suspect who fled south from the location. Detectives have also asked witnesses to come forward to help them identify the gunman.

Variety has also reached out to representatives for Kodak Black and Justin Bieber for a comment. – Rappler.com