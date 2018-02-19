Stars arrive at British Academy of Film and Television Awards 2018 wearing black to show support for the #MeToo and Time's Up campaign

Published 9:56 AM, February 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines– Dozens of stars wore black to express support for the fight against sexual harassment at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (Bafta) on Sunday, February 18 held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Among those who wore black were Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o I, Tonya lead actress Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Jennifer Lawrence, Darkest Hour actress Kristin Scott Thomas, and The Shape of Water's Octavia Spencer.

What a duo Octavia Spencer and Margot Robbie present the EE Rising Star award . @guylevyphotography . #eebaftas #bafta @octaviaspencer @margotrobbie #awards #eerisingstar A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 18, 2018 at 4:31pm PST

Jennifer Lawrence presents the award for Outstanding British Film @guylevyphotography . #eebaftas #jenniferlawrence #bafta #awrds A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 18, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Natalie Dormer on the red carpet . @jamiesimonds . #EEBAFTAs A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:16am PST

The men also came in black. Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell, Best Actor Gary Oldman, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are among those who showed support.



The one and only Gary Oldman has arrived! @jamiesimonds . #EEBAFTAs A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

Chiwetel Ejiofor looking sharp on the red carpet @jbirchphoto . #EEBAFTAs A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) on Feb 18, 2018 at 12:38pm PST

But there were some stars who opted not to wear black. The Duchness of Cambridge arrived with her husband Prince William, wearing a dark green Jenny Packham dress with a black detail on the waist.

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand came in a red printed gown. Although she did not wrar black, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star said: "I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black."

Frances McDormand praises films that “encourage a longer and broader cultural conversation” in her #EEBAFTAs Leading Actress acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/sejswtypm4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri walked home with 5 awards, while the Shape of Water, which led with 12 nominations went home with 3 awards. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com