IN PHOTOS: Emmys 2018 red carpet
MANILA, Philippines – The red carpet was rolled out once again for the 70th Emmy Awards, held on September 17 (September 18, Philippine time) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Stars donned their finery for the glamorous event, which honors television's best work and talents.
From the Queer Eye guys to Tracee Ellis Ross, to the Stranger Things kids, to Angela Sarafyan, see some of the stars in their red carpet best:
Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, and Daniel Bruhl
Kristen Bell
Constance Wu
Angela Sarafyan
Tatiana Maslany
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Fab Five and Mandy Moore
Gaten Matarazzo
Noah Schnapp
Sterling K Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
Joey King
Michelle Dockery
Milo Ventimiglia
