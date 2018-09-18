Hollywood's television stars turn up in their glamorous best

Published 8:59 AM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The red carpet was rolled out once again for the 70th Emmy Awards, held on September 17 (September 18, Philippine time) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Stars donned their finery for the glamorous event, which honors television's best work and talents.

From the Queer Eye guys to Tracee Ellis Ross, to the Stranger Things kids, to Angela Sarafyan, see some of the stars in their red carpet best:

Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning, and Daniel Bruhl

Kristen Bell

Constance Wu

Angela Sarafyan

Tatiana Maslany

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Fab Five and Mandy Moore

Gaten Matarazzo

Noah Schnapp

Sterling K Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Joey King

Michelle Dockery

Milo Ventimiglia

– Rappler.com