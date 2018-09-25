Reminisce on the most iconic Star Magic Ball moments of the past

Published 7:00 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the past 11 years, ABS-CBN has celebrated the country’s biggest and most beautiful stars on one special evening of every year: the highly-anticipated Star Magic Ball.

The very first Star Magic Ball was held more than a decade ago (imagine that!) at Hotel Intercontinental in Makati on August 5, 2007.

The most recent Star Magic Ball held last September 30, 2017 at Makati Shangri-La will be the last ball named of its kind, as this year’s upcoming ball will now be hailed as “The ABS-CBN Ball 2018: Share the Love.”

Many fans look forward to the night's Red Carpet segment, a dazzling fashion spectacle of their favorite celebrities, love teams, and style icons donning their glitziest and most glam.

Take a trip down Star Magic Ball memory lane and reminisce on the past years’ most iconic moments on the Red Carpet.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Aside from the undeniable chemistry between famous celeb couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla that night, many fans took notice of Kathryn Bernardo’s stunning beaded Patricia Santos creation, who sparkled her way to the top of Rappler’s Star Magic 2017 Best-Dressed Poll.

Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia

Another famed love team, JoshLia, were both dressed to the nines that night and were caught sharing many endearing, kilig-worthy moments together on cam.

Piolo Pascual

Still one of the country’s most certified heartthrobs, Piolo Pascual arrived solo last year, immediately making the crowd swoon over his dapper, navy-blue and black suit ensemble and distinct Papa P charm.

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil

Liza and Enrique dominated the all-black theme last year as the LizQuen love team arrived hand-in-hand, both stylishly sporting the sophisticated color of the night.

Liza, who was 2016's Best Dressed Poll winner, donned an exquisite black Dior gown last year, which got her into third place of 2017's Best Dressed Ladies Poll.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach came in fourth place in last year's poll as she slayed in a black Ezra Santos gown, working her jet-black sleek lob 'do to match.

Jodi Sta. Maria

The ever-radiant Jodi Sta. Maria's constant shine was far from being dulled last 2016, as she stole the crowd with a princess-like, elegant ball gown with subtle sparkles, bagging a well-deserved spot on our 2016 Best Dressed List.

Gerald Anderson

If someone can rock a white-on-white look by Joey Espiritu, it's Gerald Anderson. Spruced up in a well-fit white coat and a black bowtie and pocket square, Gerald, alongside his equally dashing date Bea Alonzo, fit the ball bill back in 2016.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

Kim Chiu shyed away from her distinctly girly-girl style and channeled a bold and edgy gown (and choker) during 2016's ball. Her date Xian Lim did so as well, straying from his usual clean-cut look.

Arci Muñoz

Bombshell Arci Muñoz wowed bystanders on 2016's Red Carpet in a revealing bold blue number by Francis Libiran, complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Jake Cuenca

Jake Cuenca brought out his originality last 2016 by putting on a uniquely checkered suit in black and white. Of course, he rocked it.

Who are you excited to catch on this year's Red Carpet? Watch out for the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball this September 29, Saturday! – Rappler.com