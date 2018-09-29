It's kilig overload at the red carpet

Published 8:17 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Perfectly-done hair and makeup? Check. The best outfit possible? Check.

A gorgeous date by your side? It was a check for these artists who graced the ABC-CBN Ball 2018 red carpet alongside their reel- and real-life significant others.

The ball, held at the Rizal Ballroom of the Makati Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday, September 29, will raise funds for the relaunch of the Bantay Bata Children's Village.

Of course, it's also a night of glitz and glamour as the entertainment giant's biggest stars converge and party the night away.

Here's a roundup of the couples who attended the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 together:

(We'll be updating this story with more photos as they come in)

Paulo Angeles and Michelle Vitto

Grae Fernandez and Chantal Videla

Jeremy Glinoga and AC Bonifacio

Vivoree Esclito and Charles Keiron

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola

Jay R and Mica Javier

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

Sandy Andolong and Christopher de Leon

– Rappler.com