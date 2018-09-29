These stars shone on their own on the ABS CBN Ball red carpet

Published 11:05 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The ABS-CBN Ball sees the celebrities coming out in their most glamorous looks to walk the red carpet at the Makati Shangri-la. While some of them go with dates or the families, many stars also choose to fly solo for the glitzy affair.

Here are some of the stars who went stag at the ball on September 29:

Chie Filomeno

Sofia Andres

Kira Balinger

Patrick Garcia

Isabelle Daza

John Lapus

Alice Dixson

Ylona Garcia

Yassi Pressman

Maxine Medina

KZ Tandingan

Yeng Constantino

Erik Santos

Arron Villaflor

Jericho Rosales

Jake Cuenca

Zanjoe Marudo

Pokwang

Shaina Magdayao

Arci Muñoz

– Rappler.com