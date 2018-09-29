IN PHOTOS: Stars who went solo at the ABS-CBN Ball 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The ABS-CBN Ball sees the celebrities coming out in their most glamorous looks to walk the red carpet at the Makati Shangri-la. While some of them go with dates or the families, many stars also choose to fly solo for the glitzy affair.
Here are some of the stars who went stag at the ball on September 29:
Chie Filomeno
Sofia Andres
Kira Balinger
Patrick Garcia
Isabelle Daza
John Lapus
Alice Dixson
Ylona Garcia
Yassi Pressman
Maxine Medina
KZ Tandingan
Yeng Constantino
Erik Santos
Arron Villaflor
Jericho Rosales
Jake Cuenca
Zanjoe Marudo
Pokwang
Shaina Magdayao
Arci Muñoz
– Rappler.com