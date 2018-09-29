Which look is your favorite?

Published 7:27 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Your favorite stars are attending ABS-CBN Ball 2018 Red Carpet in their glitziest and most glam, and we're totally here for it.

Whose looks are you looking forward to seeing tonight?

We'll be updating this story as more stars hit the red carpet.

Vina Morales

Sue Ramirez

Richard Yap

Ian Veneracion

Jayda Avanzado

Sofia Andres

Daniel Matsunaga

Gary Valenciano

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Guiterrez

Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata

Sharlene San Pedro

Miles Ocampo

Maris Racal and Iñigo Pascual

Zanjoe Marudo

Michelle Vito

Belle Daza

Yassi Pressman

Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada

– Rappler.com