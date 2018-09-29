IN PHOTOS: All the looks at the ABS-CBN Ball 2018
MANILA, Philippines - Your favorite stars are attending ABS-CBN Ball 2018 Red Carpet in their glitziest and most glam, and we're totally here for it.
Whose looks are you looking forward to seeing tonight?
We'll be updating this story as more stars hit the red carpet.
Vina Morales
Sue Ramirez
Richard Yap
Ian Veneracion
Jayda Avanzado
Sofia Andres
Daniel Matsunaga
Gary Valenciano
Sarah Lahbati and Richard Guiterrez
Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata
Sharlene San Pedro
Miles Ocampo
Maris Racal and Iñigo Pascual
Zanjoe Marudo
Michelle Vito
Belle Daza
Yassi Pressman
Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada
– Rappler.com