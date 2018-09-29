Pia Wurtzbach, Maxine Medina, and Catriona Gray are among those who came to the big event

Published 10:50 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's beauty queens also came in full force at the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 29 at the Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was accompanied by her boyfriend, race car driver Marlon Stockinger.

Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida also came in attendance. The Miss Universe 2013 3rd-runner up and actress is part of the show Playhouse.

Maxine Medina shed off her sweet aura for this year's ball. The Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder is set to appear as one of Jake Cuenca's leading ladies in Los Bastardos.

Catriona Gray, who is set to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand also came to the event. Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves were also at the event.

