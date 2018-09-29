AshMatt finally go to the ball together!

Published 10:07 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a moment fans had longed for – so when it finally happened, it was all kinds of kilig.

Sarah Geronimo graced the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 on Saturday, September 29 with boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli. This is the first time that the two attended the event together.

Matteo has been attending the ball for the past few years by himself. Last September 7, the actor said he asked Sarah to be with him at the ball this year. (READ: Matteo Guidicelli asks Sarah Geronimo to the ABS-CBN Ball

“Oh yes, yes. I’m attending the ABS-CBN Ball and, hopefully, Sarah comes with me,” he said.

The couple have been together since 2014. – Rappler.com