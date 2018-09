The CarGel magic is real!

Published 10:34 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The CarGel magic continued to wow at the Makati Shangri-La on Saturday, September 29, as Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban walked the red carpet during the ABS-CBN Ball 2018.

Angelica came in a green gown by Michael Leyva, while Carlo showed up in a creation by Avel Bacudio.

The twosome, who once dated in real life, recently reunited for Exes Baggage. – Rappler.com