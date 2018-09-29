The couple attends the glamorous celebrity event in looks that were surprisingly edgy, even for them

Published 11:22 PM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – James Reid and Nadine Lustre walked the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet for the first time, and they did not come to play – or did they?

Despite having different stylists (Bang Pineda for James and Myrrh Lao To for Nadine), the couple both served up the Venus in Furs realness.

James came wearing a leather chest harness over his bedazzled Michael Cinco suit, while Nadine wore a sparkling black Garimon Roferos gown, with thigh-high stockings and lacy suspenders peeking out of a thigh high slit.

In a particularly inspired accessorizing moment, she donned a lip ring and several studs in her ears.

Of course, to top their outfits off, they wore blue ribbons in honor of the ball's advocacy, which supports Bantay Bata 163, ABS-CBN's social welfare advocacy.

Both James and Nadine are known for being experimental with their clothing, but their ball looks were unexpected, even for them.

What do you think of JaDine’s edgy looks? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com