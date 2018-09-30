Did Vice Ganda hit all the right notes?

Published 1:24 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a given that Vice Ganda is never subtle. Wherever he goes, he makes a statement.

It was no wonder, then, that the popular comedian showed up and slayed during the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 at the Makati Shangri-La hotel on Saturday, September 29.

Vice wore a black gown by Dubai-based deisgner Michael Cinco and was styled by Aaron Mangsat.

His dramatic makeup look – dark lips and bold eyes – was by makeup artist Jelly Eugenio and his hairstyle for the night – long blond hair and a literal crown of thorns – was by hair stylist Buern Rodriguez.

To say that Vice Ganda was extra that night is understatement – the long, intricate train featured a stained glass design from Michael Cinco's The Impalpable Dream of Sainte Chapelle collection.

While walking the red carpet, Vice literally needed the help of two people to carry the train.

– Rappler.com

