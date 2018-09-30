LOOK: Vice Ganda takes you to church at ABS-CBN Ball 2018
MANILA, Philippines – It's a given that Vice Ganda is never subtle. Wherever he goes, he makes a statement.
It was no wonder, then, that the popular comedian showed up and slayed during the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 at the Makati Shangri-La hotel on Saturday, September 29.
Vice wore a black gown by Dubai-based deisgner Michael Cinco and was styled by Aaron Mangsat.
His dramatic makeup look – dark lips and bold eyes – was by makeup artist Jelly Eugenio and his hairstyle for the night – long blond hair and a literal crown of thorns – was by hair stylist Buern Rodriguez.
To say that Vice Ganda was extra that night is understatement – the long, intricate train featured a stained glass design from Michael Cinco's The Impalpable Dream of Sainte Chapelle collection.
While walking the red carpet, Vice literally needed the help of two people to carry the train.
Did Vice Ganda hit all the right notes? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com
