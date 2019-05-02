Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, and BTS are among those who walked the red carpet

Published 12:12 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music scene gathered on Thursday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 1 US time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.

At the red carpet, stars spotted include K-pop group BTS, Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Colbie Smulders, and Cardi B.

The awards show was hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

– Rappler.com