IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Big names from the music scene gathered on Thursday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 1 US time) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.
At the red carpet, stars spotted include K-pop group BTS, Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Colbie Smulders, and Cardi B.
The awards show was hosted by Kelly Clarkson.
– Rappler.com
