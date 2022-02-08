‘You saved my life’: Saab Magalona celebrates son Pancho’s fourth birthday

BIRTHDAY PARTY. Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona celebrate the fourth birthday of their firstborn, Pancho.

MANILA, Philippines – Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro marked the fourth birthday of their eldest son Pancho on Tuesday, February 8, and Saab took to Instagram to share a short but sweet message for their firstborn.

“Each day with you is a cause for celebration!” she wrote in the caption of a family photo at Pancho’s birthday party. “You saved my life when you fought for yours. Thank you, Puddy!”

Pancho was born on February 8, 2018. After a complicated birth and the loss of Pancho’s twin sister Luna, Saab and Pancho were both placed under intensive care.

At the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pancho faced serious complications and even underwent brain surgery, but he was able to go home after 58 days.

On her vlog and social media, Saab continues to share Pancho’s recovery from his brain injury and the progress he has made through the years.

Pancho is an older brother to Vito, Saab and Jim’s second son, born in September 2019. – Rappler.com