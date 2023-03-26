‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 

Meg Marinis will be replacing Krista Vernoff as the series showrunner for its 20th season

MANILA, Philippines – ABC Network announced on Saturday, March 25, that the hit medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy will be returning for a 20th season.

According to a Variety report, executive producer Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner for the new season. She will be replacing Krista Vernoff, who was reported in January to be stepping away from Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff series Station 19.

With this latest renewal, Grey’s Anatomy has continued its streak as the longest running primetime medical drama series in television history. It has outlasted Mash (11 seasons) and ER (15 seasons).

Additional details about the upcoming season, such as plot, cast members and target premiere date, have yet to be announced.

The show’s’ season 19 has seen a number of exits – most notably series lead Ellen Pompeo, who played titular doctor Meredith Gray, and Kelly McCreary, who played Dr. Maggie Pierce for nine seasons.

Pompeo, who has been with the show since its 2005 debut, has earlier hinted that while her time on the show is coming to an end, it may not be the last that viewers see of her character.

As seen in the show’s February 23 episode, Pompeo’s character has moved from Seattle to Boston. However, the series has confirmed that Pompeo will continue to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episode. She will also appear in the season finale, which will air on May 18.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 also starred Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, and more.

The series follows the personal and professional lives of medical interns and their resident mentors in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. It is executive produced by Pompeo, Marinis, Vernoff, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, and Mark Gordon. – Rappler.com