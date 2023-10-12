ABS-CBN fills noontime slot with ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ amid ‘It’s Showtime’ suspension

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It’s Your Lucky Day' will be led by Luis Manzano and co-hosted by Robi Domingo, Jennica Garcia, and Melai Cantiveros

MANILA, Philippines – Following its decision to not submit an appeal to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), ABS-CBN will instead air its new game variety show It’s Your Lucky Day to temporarily replace It’s Showtime.

According to the statement released by ABS-CBN on Wednesday, October 11, It’s Your Lucky Day will be led by Luis Manzano and co-hosted by Robi Domingo, Jennica Garcia, and Melai Cantiveros.

Other special co-hosts and guests are set to appear on It’s Your Lucky Day. Based on the show’s video teaser shared on the same day, celebrities such as Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin will also take part in the program.

Produced by the same creators behind It’s Showtime, It’s Your Lucky Day will feature a series of brand-new games and variety segments for the coveted noontime television slot.

The new variety show will air from October 14 to October 27 – the two-week period during which It’s Showtime will be suspended, as mandated by the MTRCB.

Like other programs from the network, It’s Your Lucky Day will air and stream on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWanTFC, and TFC. It will also be simulcasted on GTV, the latest home of It’s Showtime.

On July 31, It’s Showtime was called to testify through a notice issued by the MTRCB following “complaints” on the show’s “Isip Bata” segment. The segment from their July 25 episode saw hosts and real-life couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez affectionately sharing a cake and being sweet to one another, which was then categorized as “alleged indecent acts.”

On September 4, ABS-CBN announced its intent to file a motion for consideration, which was later denied on September 28. About a week later, the company announced that it would be complying with the MTRCB’s decision, though maintaining that the segment “did not break any pertinent law.”

This is not the first time ABS-CBN has produced a placeholder for It’s Showtime.

In 2010, the network aired short-lived Magpasikat for 20 days. The program, which was similar in structure and hosts as It’s Showtime at the time, was aired amid an MTRCB-imposed suspension due to “controversial remarks” made by then-guest judge Rosanna Roces. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.