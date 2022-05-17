WATCH: Lovi Poe, Piolo Pascual in ‘Flower of Evil’ 1st teaser

The series is based on the South Korean drama starring Lee Jun-ki and Moon Chae-won

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN released on Monday, May 16, the first teaser for Flower of Evil, giving fans a closer look at the remake starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

“Gaano mo kakilala ang taong mahal mo?” the caption read. (How much do you know your loved one?)

The 30-second clip shows glimpses of Piolo and Lovi’s characters, who are husband and wife in the series. Based on the South Korean series starring Lee Jun-ki and Moon Chae-won, Flower of Evil follows the story of a husband who hides his vile history under a different identity. However, his detective wife attempts to unearth his past.

“Babae, buksan mo ang mga mata mo. Tibayan mo ang puso mo. Ilabas mo ang tapang mo. Lalabas din ang totoo,” the narration in the teaser says. (Woman, open your eyes. Toughen your heart. Channel your inner strength. The truth will be unveiled.)

Flower of Evil marks the first time for Lovi and Piolo to team up for a project together, and Lovi’s first series as an ABS-CBN talent. During her contract signing in September, the actress shared that working on the suspense drama was “such a dream come true.”

Joining Lovi and Poe are Robert Seña, Epy Quizon, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Rita Avila, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, and Edu Manzano.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce the final premiere date for the Filipino adaptation of Flower of Evil. – Rappler.com