WATCH: ABS-CBN releases full trailer for KathNiel’s ‘2 Good 2 Be True’

2 GOOD 2 BE TRUE. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are headlining a new teleserye.

KathNiel's comeback teleserye is set to premiere on Netflix on May 13 and on ABS-CBN on May 16

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN released on Monday, April 18, the first full trailer for 2 Good 2 Be True, the highly-anticipated teleserye comeback of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The two-and-a-half minute clip introduces Kathryn and Daniel’s characters Ali and Eloy, respectively. The two first cross paths at a hotel, and after seeing that a robbery had happened there, Ali goes out to prove that Eloy is behind it.

The trailer also revealed that Eloy, whose father is in jail, is actually part of a group of scam artists. In his mission to discover the truth behind the crime that put his father in prison, he was led to an old man (played by Ronaldo Valdez).

When Eloy realized that the old man’s nurse is Ali, he starts plotting to use her, despite Ali’s growing suspicions about him. “Sa mundo ng pangloloko, totoo pa ba ang true love (In a world full of lies, is true love still real)?” the voice over asks.

2 Good 2 Be True serves as the love team’s primetime teleserye in five years, after their 2017 fantasy series La Luna Sangre.

Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, Smokey Manaloto, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Pamu Pamorada, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach are also part of the cast.

2 Good 2 Be True is set to premiere on May 16 on ABS-CBN and May 13 on Netflix.

The series will have a 72-hour advance screening on the streaming platform, making it the first Filipino teleserye to air first on Netflix before its local TV airing. – Rappler.com